CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How one of Japan’s largest insurers is pivoting to serve an aging population

    Sompo Holdings, a leading global insurance provider, is undergoing a significant transformation under Group CEO Mikio Okumura. The company, with operations in 28 countries, has restructured into two main segments: Sompo Property and Casualty (P&C) and Sompo Wellbeing. "The integration between Sompo Japan, Sompo International, we hope they can improve resilience. They can utilize balance sheets wisely, so they can improve risk-taking capability," Okumura told CNBC's Christine Tan in the latest episode of Managing Asia. Okumura hopes the restructuring will help the company to compete more effectively on the world stage against insurance giants like Allianz and AIG. In addition to its core insurance operations, Sompo has expanded its focus to include nursing care, recognizing Japan's aging population as a key challenge. "People, they have a lot of anxiety about aging society. We believe the demand of nursing care is increasing. So that's why we decided to enter nursing care business seven years ago," Okumura said. Watch the video above to learn more about Sompo Holdings' transformation, how the company is innovating in elder care, and its plans for future growth in the global insurance market. #CNBC #ManagingAsia #SompoHoldings ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Thu, 27 Mar 2025 11:31:13 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top