    How one partnership is using tech to secure Singapore’s food supply

    Singapore may lack space for farming, but Artisan Green and @Siemens are pushing agriculture forward with technology and innovation. ➡️ Artisan Green, a Singapore-based indoor hydroponics farm, maximizes yields through vertical farming - supplying fresh produce to major retailers and F&B outlets. ➡️ Partnering with Siemens, they're developing a “Farm Management System” to digitalize and automate farming operations, from crop recipe management to real-time monitoring of energy and water use. Discover how technology is shaping sustainable agriculture by watching the full video at the linked video. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Tue, 04 Feb 2025 10:30:07 GMT

