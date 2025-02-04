Share

How one partnership is using tech to secure Singapore’s food supply

Singapore may lack space for farming, but Artisan Green and @Siemens are pushing agriculture forward with technology and innovation. ➡️ Artisan Green, a Singapore-based indoor hydroponics farm, maximizes yields through vertical farming - supplying fresh produce to major retailers and F&B outlets. ➡️ Partnering with Siemens, they're developing a "Farm Management System" to digitalize and automate farming operations, from crop recipe management to real-time monitoring of energy and water use. Discover how technology is shaping sustainable agriculture by watching the full video at the linked video. #CNBC

Tue, 04 Feb 2025 10:30:07 GMT