CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How Ripple is building the connective tissue between banks and the blockchain

    “It’s not realistic that existing systems like banks are going to plug directly into the blockchain - they need connective tissue,” said Monica Long, the president of Ripple. Speaking on CNBC’s Beyond the Valley podcast with Arjun Kharpal, Long outlined how Ripple is offering infrastructure like fiat-to-digital on-ramps, secure custody services and tokenization tools for financial institutions. As global finance grapples with how to embrace blockchain technology, Ripple hopes that by addressing the real-world needs of banks and other institutions, it can help mainstream digital assets in a way that feels both scalable and secure. Listen to the full podcast episode here: https://pod.fo/e/2cc695 #CNBC #BeyondTheValley #Ripple ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Thu, 24 Apr 2025 20:00:36 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top