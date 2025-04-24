Share

How Ripple is building the connective tissue between banks and the blockchain

“It’s not realistic that existing systems like banks are going to plug directly into the blockchain - they need connective tissue,” said Monica Long, the president of Ripple. Speaking on CNBC’s Beyond the Valley podcast with Arjun Kharpal, Long outlined how Ripple is offering infrastructure like fiat-to-digital on-ramps, secure custody services and tokenization tools for financial institutions. As global finance grapples with how to embrace blockchain technology, Ripple hopes that by addressing the real-world needs of banks and other institutions, it can help mainstream digital assets in a way that feels both scalable and secure. Listen to the full podcast episode here: https://pod.fo/e/2cc695 #CNBC #BeyondTheValley #Ripple ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Thu, 24 Apr 2025 20:00:36 GMT