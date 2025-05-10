CNBC Logo
    How Sweden Makes Money From its Forests

    Nearly 70% of Swedish territory is covered by forests. Half of that territory belongs to the private sector. So, what does that mean for the nation's economic and environmental ambitions? In the second part of a new limited, three-part series from CNBC, "Who Owns" explores the history of forest ownership in the Scandinavian country, as well as why some forest-owning families are looking to change up the way they monetize their property. Watch the full video by clicking below. ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Sat, 10 May 2025 06:00:35 GMT

