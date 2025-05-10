Share

How Sweden Makes Money From its Forests

Nearly 70% of Swedish territory is covered by forests. Half of that territory belongs to the private sector. So, what does that mean for the nation's economic and environmental ambitions? In the second part of a new limited, three-part series from CNBC, "Who Owns" explores the history of forest ownership in the Scandinavian country, as well as why some forest-owning families are looking to change up the way they monetize their property. Watch the full video by clicking below.

Sat, 10 May 2025 06:00:35 GMT