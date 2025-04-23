CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How Takeda’s CEO transformed the company into a global pharma powerhouse

    Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Japan's largest drugmaker, has undergone a sweeping transformation under CEO Christophe Weber, emerging as one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.   The company's $62 billion acquisition of U.K.-based Shire Pharmaceuticals in 2019 more than doubled Takeda's revenue and significantly expanded its presence in the United States, positioning it as a formidable global competitor in the pharmaceutical industry. "You make an acquisition like that—very large, very impactful—if strategically, you gain a lot from it," Weber told CNBC's Christine Tan in the latest episode of "Managing Asia." Now operating in approximately 80 countries, Takeda is focusing its efforts on high-impact therapeutic areas such as oncology, rare diseases, gastroenterology and neuroscience. As it enters its next phase of growth, the company is committed to scaling its innovation capabilities and reinforcing its role in shaping the future of global healthcare. "You want to have a balanced pipeline, some areas are more risky than others. You don't want to be on zero risk because then you will develop medicines without added value," Weber said. Watch the video above to learn more from Christophe Weber about Takeda's transformation and how the company plans to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.  #CNBC #ManagingAsia #Takeda ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Wed, 23 Apr 2025 06:13:58 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top