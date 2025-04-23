Share

How Takeda’s CEO transformed the company into a global pharma powerhouse

Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Japan's largest drugmaker, has undergone a sweeping transformation under CEO Christophe Weber, emerging as one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. The company's $62 billion acquisition of U.K.-based Shire Pharmaceuticals in 2019 more than doubled Takeda's revenue and significantly expanded its presence in the United States, positioning it as a formidable global competitor in the pharmaceutical industry. "You make an acquisition like that—very large, very impactful—if strategically, you gain a lot from it," Weber told CNBC's Christine Tan in the latest episode of "Managing Asia." Now operating in approximately 80 countries, Takeda is focusing its efforts on high-impact therapeutic areas such as oncology, rare diseases, gastroenterology and neuroscience. As it enters its next phase of growth, the company is committed to scaling its innovation capabilities and reinforcing its role in shaping the future of global healthcare. "You want to have a balanced pipeline, some areas are more risky than others. You don't want to be on zero risk because then you will develop medicines without added value," Weber said. Watch the video above to learn more from Christophe Weber about Takeda's transformation and how the company plans to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

Wed, 23 Apr 2025 06:13:58 GMT