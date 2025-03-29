CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How Tariffs Are Going To Jack Up Car Prices In The U.S.

    A plan to reshore automotive manufacturing by imposing tariffs will take years and require billions of dollars in investment. In the meantime consumers could see higher prices, and fewer choices. CNBC breaks down which vehicles are likely most affected and how much prices are likely to rise. Chapters: 00:00 - 00:36 Introduction 00:42 Chapter 1: Why tariffs are consequential 02:25 Chapter 2: What it means for consumers 03:48 Chapter 3: Wiping cheap cars from market 04:58 Chapter 4: Impact of dwindling demand 06:37 Chapter 5: Challenges of domestic manufacturing Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Camera: Kaan Oguz Additional footage: Getty Images
    Sat, 29 Mar 2025 19:24:59 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top