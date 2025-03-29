Share

How Tariffs Are Going To Jack Up Car Prices In The U.S.

A plan to reshore automotive manufacturing by imposing tariffs will take years and require billions of dollars in investment. In the meantime consumers could see higher prices, and fewer choices. CNBC breaks down which vehicles are likely most affected and how much prices are likely to rise. Chapters: 00:00 - 00:36 Introduction 00:42 Chapter 1: Why tariffs are consequential 02:25 Chapter 2: What it means for consumers 03:48 Chapter 3: Wiping cheap cars from market 04:58 Chapter 4: Impact of dwindling demand 06:37 Chapter 5: Challenges of domestic manufacturing Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Camera: Kaan Oguz Additional footage: Getty Images

Sat, 29 Mar 2025 19:24:59 GMT