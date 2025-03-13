One of the most notable changes is the increase in Value-Added Tax (VAT), which will rise from 15% to 15.5% on May 1, 2025, with another 0.5% increase coming in 2026.

For consumers, this means everyday goods and services will become more expensive—from electricity and clothing to transport and personal care products. While basic food items remain VAT-exempt and more items were added to VAT- exempt, the reality is that many essentials will see price hikes, adding further strain to household budgets.