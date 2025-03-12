Share

How the CEO of one Asia’s largest healthcare providers is expanding despite medical inflation

IHH Healthcare is one of Asia's largest healthcare providers, operating a network of hospitals, medical centers, clinics, and ambulatory centers across 10 markets. At the helm is CEO Dr. Prem Kumar Nair, who is leading the group's expansion and digitalization initiatives. "The biggest growth for IHH, for the next five years, is going to come from brownfield expansion," Nair told CNBC's Christine Tan in the latest episode of Managing Asia. "That means in most of the countries that we operate in, there is an ability for us to either put in more beds, put in more consultation suites for doctors and expand the business," he added. Nair met Tan at Mount Elizabeth Orchard in Singapore, where IHH is investing 350 million Singaporean dollars in a significant refurbishment. "What we are trying to do in Mount Elizabeth is to make it a smart hospital," Nair said. Watch the video above to learn more about IHH's strategic growth plans and how the health provider is tackling medical inflation.

Wed, 12 Mar 2025 04:00:44 GMT