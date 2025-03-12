CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How the CEO of one Asia’s largest healthcare providers is expanding despite medical inflation

    IHH Healthcare is one of Asia's largest healthcare providers, operating a network of hospitals, medical centers, clinics, and ambulatory centers across 10 markets. At the helm is CEO Dr. Prem Kumar Nair, who is leading the group's expansion and digitalization initiatives. "The biggest growth for IHH, for the next five years, is going to come from brownfield expansion," Nair told CNBC's Christine Tan in the latest episode of Managing Asia. "That means in most of the countries that we operate in, there is an ability for us to either put in more beds, put in more consultation suites for doctors and expand the business," he added. Nair met Tan at Mount Elizabeth Orchard in Singapore, where IHH is investing 350 million Singaporean dollars in a significant refurbishment. "What we are trying to do in Mount Elizabeth is to make it a smart hospital," Nair said. Watch the video above to learn more about IHH's strategic growth plans and how the health provider is tackling medical inflation. #CNBC #Healthcare #ManagingAsia ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Wed, 12 Mar 2025 04:00:44 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top