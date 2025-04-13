Share

How The IRS Layoffs Will Impact Your Taxes And Refunds

Thousands of employees at the Internal Revenue Service have lost their jobs in recent months as part of widespread cuts to federal spending by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The layoffs could impact essential functions at the agency during the height of tax season, from audits and collection enforcement to processing tax returns and refunds. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:27 Cutting the IRS workforce 4:17 Impact on tax audits, collection and enforcement 6:30 What’s next? Produced and Shot by: Jeff Huang Edited by: Andrea Miller Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images

Sun, 13 Apr 2025 15:00:22 GMT