How The U.S. Became The World’s Largest Propane Exporter

The U.S. has become a leading exporter of one popular cooking and heating gas, propane. However, America's position could be in jeopardy as the trade war with China rages on. China, Japan, and Mexico are frequent docking destinations for VLGCs, or very large gas carriers, filled with propane. The country's shores and pipelines saw 57 million barrels of propane leave in January of this year, according to the EIA. China accounts for 12 million, or just over one-fifth of U.S. exports in January. CNBC toured one of the country’s biggest exporters to see exactly what this process looks like up close and talk with the executives directly dealing with the threat of tariffs. Chapters: 0:00 - Intro 0:57 - Propane boom and shale revolution 3:52 - Tariffs 7:52 - What’s next? Produced and Edited by: Christian Nunley Shot by: Tejas Doshi Animation: Josh Kalven, Jason Reginato Managing Producer: Anuz Thapa Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Sources: EIA, Enterprise Products Partners

Tue, 06 May 2025 16:00:49 GMT