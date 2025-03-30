Share

How TikTok Shop Is Gaining On Amazon And Temu

Capitalizing on the success of its video sharing platform, TikTok Shop is quickly taking up market share in the social shopping arena. In just one year the app surpassed Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest in adding new buyers to the platform. TikTok also hosts 7 million U.S. businesses, who use the app as both a marketing tool and place to sell product. Now, another impending deadline to sell in the U.S. could upend the lives of businesses and creators who have come to depend on the app. Chapters: 0:00-2:05 Introduction 2:05-6:44 A winning algorithm 6:44-9:50 The creator economy 9:50-13:38 An uncertain future Produced by: Devan Burris Edited By: Lisa Setyon Additional Camera: Tej Productions Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Shawn Baldwin, Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images, TikTok

Sun, 30 Mar 2025 15:00:42 GMT