    How Trump’s China Tariffs Could Shutter Amazon Sellers In The U.S.

    Amazon sellers are reeling amid Trump's 125% tariffs on Chinese goods, telling CNBC they will need to raise prices and could go out of business. Up to 70% of goods on Amazon are imported from China. Seven of the eight U.S.-based Amazon sellers CNBC talked to said that manufacturing in the U.S. isn't financially possible, despite tariffs. One positive: Trump did close a loophole that was helping direct-from-China sellers on Temu and Shein undercut U.S. seller prices. The "de minimis" exemption that allowed goods under $800 to avoid all taxes and duties will end on May 2. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:40 Trump tariffs and price hikes 5:10 China made, U.S. based 8:01 Reviving U.S. manufacturing? 11:24 Ending de minimis Produced and shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Matthew Soto Senior Director of Video: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato, Mallory Brangan Additional Footage: Amazon, Basic Fun, Genius Games, Getty Images, Portable Winch, Teamson, Vyper Industrial, Zest
    Thu, 10 Apr 2025 16:00:58 GMT

