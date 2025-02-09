CNBC Logo
    How Uniqlo Won Over North America

    Uniqlo parent company, Fast Retailing, is the second largest retailer in the world only after Zara owner, Inditex. With a market capitalization of over $100 billion, the brand has been able to grow thanks to what experts say is a minimal, functional design at reasonable prices, mainly known for its durable fleeces and cotton shirts. It currently holds 69 stores in the U.S. with the goal of growing to 200 by 2027. Fast Retailing operating profits grew 7.4% and Uniqlo's North America revenue rose more than 17% in its latest quarter reported January 9, 2025. Watch the video above to learn how Uniqlo and Fast Retailing made CEO Tadashi Yanai the richest man in Japan. Chapters: 0:00 - Introduction 1:20 - Origins 4:34 - In-store experience 7:35 - Growth risks Produced and Edited by: Christian Nunley Animation: Mallory Brangan Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Sun, 09 Feb 2025 17:01:00 GMT

