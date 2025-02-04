Hours after his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump ordered a 90-day pause in foreign aid, including the supply of drugs for HIV treatment under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the world’s leading HIV initiative.

As charities and development agencies reeled at the speed and scale of the policy change, people like Harrison Ibeh, a 32-year-old gay Nigerian who is HIV positive, wondered how they would cope without life-saving antiretroviral (ARV) therapies.