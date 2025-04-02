CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    I’m not worried about the next generation, says Singapore’s Digital Minister

    As Singapore pushes to foster its future workforce in the age of AI, Digital Minister Josephine Teo discusses the country’s innovative approach to education and up-skilling. ➡️ The government is focusing on both pre-employment training and lifelong learning to ensure workers remain adaptable in the face of rapid technological advancements. ➡️ Highlighting the need for foundational digital skills, Teo says, “We don’t need to do a lot to persuade young people that it's useful to learn coding, even simple things like block coding are not that difficult to pick up.” ➡️ Rather than imposing a top-down approach, Singapore is empowering educators by inviting them to collaborate with industry experts and redesign curricula to meet the needs of a rapidly changing digital economy. Catch the full interview with CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal on Beyond the Valley at the link in bio. #CNBC #BeyondTheValley #Podcast #Technology #BTV ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Wed, 02 Apr 2025 06:30:28 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top