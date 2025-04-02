Share

I’m not worried about the next generation, says Singapore’s Digital Minister

As Singapore pushes to foster its future workforce in the age of AI, Digital Minister Josephine Teo discusses the country's innovative approach to education and up-skilling. ➡️ The government is focusing on both pre-employment training and lifelong learning to ensure workers remain adaptable in the face of rapid technological advancements. ➡️ Highlighting the need for foundational digital skills, Teo says, "We don't need to do a lot to persuade young people that it's useful to learn coding, even simple things like block coding are not that difficult to pick up." ➡️ Rather than imposing a top-down approach, Singapore is empowering educators by inviting them to collaborate with industry experts and redesign curricula to meet the needs of a rapidly changing digital economy. Catch the full interview with CNBC's Arjun Kharpal on Beyond the Valley at the link in bio.

Wed, 02 Apr 2025 06:30:28 GMT