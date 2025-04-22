In its reference forecast, the IMF predicted the British economy will grow 1.1%, down by 0.5 percentage points from its previous forecast issued in January. The fund now also expects the U.K. to grow by 1.4% in 2026, 0.1 percentage points lower than its previous estimate.

The figures were part of the IMF’s reference outlook, which does not include the tariff announcements made after April 4, such as the 90-day pause on the higher duties that Trump initially announced.