Global trade could shrink by 3-7% and global gross domestic product by 0.7%, with developing countries the worst affected, the International Trade Centre said.

“It is huge,” Pamela Coke-Hamilton, executive director of the International Trade Centre, told Reuters. “If this escalation between China and the U.S. continues it will result in an 80% reduction in trade between the countries, and the ripple effect of that across the board can be catastrophic.”