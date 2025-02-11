Impala, the world’s second-largest producer of platinum group metals that are used to curb emissions from motor vehicles, said it expects headline earnings to be between 1.65 billion rand and 1.95 billion rand ($89.39 million-$105.65 million) for the six months to December 31, down from 3.26 billion rand previously.

The miner said its income had been affected by lower dollar pricing for its metals as well as the strengthening rand exchange rate, which more than offset the benefit of improved production and sales volumes.