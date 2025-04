Share

In conversation with former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson

In an intimate conversation with Reeta Roy on this episode of Transcending Boundaries, Ireland’s first female president and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, H.E. Mary Robinson, reflects on her remarkable career in human rights and climate justice. Join them as they discuss her journey of championing gender equality and global peace.

Thu, 24 Apr 2025 09:21:45 GMT