In Conversation with Royal African Society Chairperson, Arunma Oteh

CNBC Africa In Conversation. Chairperson of the Royal African Society, Arunma Oteh was named FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Changemaker of the Decade at a glittering event on the 5th of March. Just before the awards event, she spoke to FORBES AFRICA Managing Editor Renuka Methil, about her recently published book "All Hands On Deck: Unleash prosperity through world class capital markets".

Thu, 20 Mar 2025 17:56:08 GMT