In Conversation with the Chairman of Exxaro and Telkom, Geoffrey Qhena

In this segment of CNBC Africa In Conversation we speak to the Chairman of Exxaro and Telkom, Geoffrey Qhena about South Africa's thorny relationship with the United States, strategies South Africa should pursue during these challenging times and how to strengthen the collaboration between the private and the government.

Wed, 02 Apr 2025 10:03:08 GMT