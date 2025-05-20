I come from a country that rose from the ashes of the Genocide against the Tutsi. As a people, Rwandans have long been witnesses to the challenges of globalisation and the decline of Overseas Development Assistance. Indeed, ODA has seen a dramatic decline since the post-covid period. What my country taught me is that rising from the ashes is about redefining narratives. As a continent, despite the current headwinds, we have what it takes to engender resilience. And, through dogged determination, we can overcome the most pressing confluence of challenges of our time.

The 2025 edition of the Economic Report on Africa (ERA), titled: “Advancing the Implementation of the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA): Proposing Transformative Strategic Actions,” pays close attention to the impact of our limited fiscal space, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and elevated food and energy prices on Africa growth prospects. ERA 2025 provides a roadmap for sustainable growth and strategic integration into the global economy.