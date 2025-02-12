CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Inside a Swiss duo’s ambitious mission to clean up space

    Every week, about 50 satellites are launched into space. This number is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years, and with it, an increased risk of collisions with the millions of pieces of debris in orbit. But one startup in Switzerland, ClearSpace thinks it has the solution. It plans to launch its first mission to clean space debris later this decade. ➡️ "For 60 years, we've been putting satellites into orbit, and we essentially don't remove them," said @ClearSpace CEO Luc Piguet to CNBC's Converge. ➡️ The company is backed by the @EuropeanSpaceAgency, which has invested 86 million euros in the mission. ➡️ ClearSpace is also in a partnership with another space expert, watchmaker @OMEGA which sent the first watch to space more than 60 years ago. Find out more by watching the related video. #CNBC #NBCUConverge #SpaceDebris ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Wed, 12 Feb 2025 17:41:14 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top