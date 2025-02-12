Share

Inside a Swiss duo’s ambitious mission to clean up space

Every week, about 50 satellites are launched into space. This number is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years, and with it, an increased risk of collisions with the millions of pieces of debris in orbit. But one startup in Switzerland, ClearSpace thinks it has the solution. It plans to launch its first mission to clean space debris later this decade. ➡️ "For 60 years, we've been putting satellites into orbit, and we essentially don't remove them," said @ClearSpace CEO Luc Piguet to CNBC's Converge. ➡️ The company is backed by the @EuropeanSpaceAgency, which has invested 86 million euros in the mission. ➡️ ClearSpace is also in a partnership with another space expert, watchmaker @OMEGA which sent the first watch to space more than 60 years ago. Find out more by watching the related video. #CNBC #NBCUConverge #SpaceDebris

