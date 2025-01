Share

Inside Google’s AI chip lab

Google was the first cloud provider to make its own custom AI chips, called TPUs, when they first came out in 2015 - a trend both Amazon and Microsoft followed years later. Now, Apple has revealed it uses TPUs to train its AI models, positioning Google chips as an alternative to Nvidia's market-leading GPUs. CNBC got an exclusive look inside the lab where Google makes its chips: https://youtu.be/MucuOtJtqnM

Fri, 10 Jan 2025 17:00:55 GMT