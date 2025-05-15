Share

Inside the growth playbook of one of the Philippines’ oldest conglomerates

Managing Asia's Christine Tan speaks with Sabin Aboitiz, President & CEO of the Aboitiz Group, as he leads one of the Philippines' oldest conglomerates through an ambitious transformation. Tracing its roots to the abaca fiber trade in the 1800s, the Aboitiz Group now spans energy, banking, food, and real estate—and is setting its sights on becoming the country's first "techglomerate." Sabin shares candid insights on the family values that sustained the company for over a century, his diversification strategies and his leadership style. Watch the video above to hear more from Sabin Aboitiz on how he's leading the company's transformation and reshaping its future.

