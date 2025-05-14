CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Events
    Share

    Inside The World’s Largest 3D Printed Neighborhood

    3D printed homes are coming to the United States. Lennar, a major home builder, partnered with the technology firm Icon to deliver 100 homes to the greater Austin, Texas area. It was an experiment that could potentially reduce production cycles and labor costs for home builders. The homes stand one story tall and are wind, fire and mold-resistant. The technique could revolutionize construction in markets that allow innovative approaches to building. Chapters: 00:00 Cold Open 01:39 Chapter 1: House tour 03:30 Chapter 2: Concrete toothpaste 07:23 Chapter 3: What’s next? Reporting by: Diana Olick Additional Production by: Lisa Rizzolo Camera and Aerial Photograhy by: Van Applegate Edited by: Carlos Waters Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Archival Support: Debra Schooley Graphics: Jason Reginato, Andrea Schmitz Additional footage: Getty Images Additional sources: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Energy Information Administration
    Wed, 14 May 2025 16:00:49 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top