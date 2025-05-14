Share

Inside The World’s Largest 3D Printed Neighborhood

3D printed homes are coming to the United States. Lennar, a major home builder, partnered with the technology firm Icon to deliver 100 homes to the greater Austin, Texas area. It was an experiment that could potentially reduce production cycles and labor costs for home builders. The homes stand one story tall and are wind, fire and mold-resistant. The technique could revolutionize construction in markets that allow innovative approaches to building. Chapters: 00:00 Cold Open 01:39 Chapter 1: House tour 03:30 Chapter 2: Concrete toothpaste 07:23 Chapter 3: What’s next? Reporting by: Diana Olick Additional Production by: Lisa Rizzolo Camera and Aerial Photograhy by: Van Applegate Edited by: Carlos Waters Senior Director of Video: Lindsey Jacobson Archival Support: Debra Schooley Graphics: Jason Reginato, Andrea Schmitz Additional footage: Getty Images Additional sources: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Energy Information Administration

Wed, 14 May 2025 16:00:49 GMT