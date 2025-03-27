Where Luxury Meets Art and Design

One Rosebank Executive Apartment Hotel offers exceptional design and bespoke service, blending sophistication with functionality in a world-class environment. This ultra-exclusive apartment hotel promises guests an unmatched experience through curated amenities and signature spaces, including the breathtaking Skybar, the refined Epicure at One Restaurant by Multi award-winning Chef Coco Reinarhz, a fully equipped Business Centre, and the cutting-edge Trifit Gym. Residents and guests can also enjoy the Clubhouse and a serene Leisure Pool, adding to the property’s exclusive lifestyle offering, which will be completed in Phase 2.

With Rosebank Mall and The Zone just moments away, and the Gautrain station a short walk from the property, One Rosebank places guests at the centre of Johannesburg’s premier cultural, business, and entertainment district.