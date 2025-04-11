CNBC Logo
    Investors focus on short-dated T-bills

    Investors set their interest on the short-dated maturities in Nigeria's treasury bills market as demand on the newly issued 1- year bill surged. Yields for March 2026 and January 2026 bills traded at 19.1 per cent and 22.7 per cent respectively. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the market to sustain the sentiment today as investors deploy the available liquidity in the system. Uzor Anakebe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.
    Fri, 11 Apr 2025 11:44:15 GMT

