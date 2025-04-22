On Monday, trading resumed. So have Trump’s attacks on the central bank — and, more pointedly, on Fed Chair Powell, describing him as “Mr. Too Late” and “a major loser” for not cutting interest rates. Trump appointed Powell to the Federal Reserve’s highest seat in his first presidential term during 2017.

With no market closure to shield shares from Trump’s threats, investors unloaded their stocks. All major U.S. indexes fell, weighed down by steep declines in the “Magnificent Seven” group of shares. The U.S. dollar weakened to a three-year low while gold prices hit a new high, suggesting, in combination, that global investors are losing confidence in the U.S. economy and reallocating their capital to safer assets shielded from Trump.