Investors sustain interest in T-bills

Total subscription on the latest treasury bills auction saw total subscription hit 2.41 trillion naira. Following the Central Bank of Nigeria's decision to hold interest rates, average yield in the Treasury bills market declined by 129 basis points to 20.2 per cent as limited interest persisted on the long end above 18 per cent. Traders at Access bank expect investors to position strategically ahead of the upcoming bond auction. Emmanuel Orji, treasury team member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.

Fri, 21 Feb 2025 12:04:33 GMT