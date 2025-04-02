CNBC Logo
    Is Tesla FSD Finally Full Self-Driving?

    For over a decade, Elon Musk has promised a future of driverless cars. Now, with the debut of Tesla’s dedicated robotaxi, the Cybercab, and plans to launch a driverless ride-hailing service in Austin, Texas, this June, that vision is being put to the test. To find out where things stand, CNBC took multiple rides with Tesla owners using Full Self-Driving (Supervised), experiencing its strengths, weaknesses, and ongoing evolution. While fans remain optimistic, experts are skeptical. With just months to go, will Musk’s driverless dream finally become reality? Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 4:34 Chapter 1 - The long road to Full Self-Driving 8:20 Chapter 2 - Testing Full Self-Driving 13:44 Chapter 3 - Mired in controversy 20:47 Chapter 4 - Robotaxi ready Produced, Shot and Edited by: Andrew Evers Reporter: Lora Kolodny Senior Director: Jeniece Pettitt Narration: Robert Ferris Additional Camera: Marc Ganley, Katie Tarasov, Lisa Setyon Graphics by: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Tesla, Getty Images, Waymo
    Wed, 02 Apr 2025 16:00:25 GMT

