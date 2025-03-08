Share

Is this the solution to recycling our old clothes?

Polyester is one of the biggest sustainability challenges in the textile industry. It does not disintegrate, and while it's in nearly 60% of clothing, only 1% of textile waste is recycled into new garments worldwide. Energy engineering company Technip Energies and business tech leader IBM have come up with a solution: break it down to the molecular level and recycle it infinitely.

