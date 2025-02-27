Lagos, February 25, 2025 // Global Citizen’s Move Afrika tour has come to Lagos, Nigeria for the first time, with an unforgettable evening of music and citizen-led advocacy, headlined by EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer John Legend. Move Afrika: Lagos was hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and featured performances by Simi and DJ Consequence, backdropped by creative work from local designers and artisans. This was the second instalment of Move Afrika, an ambitious initiative to pioneer the pan-African music touring circuit for international artists.

John Legend gave the sold out Lagos show an incredible headline performance, which featured some of his greatest hits, including ‘Ordinary People’, ‘PDA’, ‘Green Light’, ‘All of Me’ and ‘Refuge’, where he was joined on stage by Simi. “It’s been too long, I’ve missed you all,” he said. “We’re thankful to Global Citizen and Move Afrika for bringing us back here. We belong together, Lagos. I’m so happy we’re together tonight.” Throughout the set, he wore outfits by local designers Eleven Sixteen and Orange Culture, as well as a backstage look by Emmy Kasbit. The backing vocalists also wore local designers Elexiay and Wanni Fuga.