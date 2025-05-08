Africa’s debt has soared to more than $1.8 trillion, the African Development Bank said, leading to three sovereign debt defaults in the past four years and unconventional financing deals as governments wrestle with high repayments.

Senegal, Gabon and Cameroon are among those who have resorted to so-called “off-screen” deals like private bond placements in recent months, as heavy debt burdens and political uncertainty in some cases limit their access to regular markets.