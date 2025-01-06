Cape Town, South Africa – [7.01.2025] – Following strong response to the announcement of Counder Conference 2025, momentum continues to build for this gathering of top global investors coming together to connect & collaborate on new trends.
Happening in just 3 weeks from today in Cape Town, South Africa, the event reinforces the Mother City’s emerging role as a great connection point between global capital and new markets.
The conference is already gaining recognition for its unique approach in fostering trusted connections – by bringing decision makers together from all around the world in a new, unique environment for a multi-day event.
Drawing comparisons to many world leaders meeting every year since decades in Davos, Switzerland, Counder Conference offers its own, distinctive character under the African sun in the beautiful environment of Cape Town: by looking ahead and embracing change, by highlighting new ideas, markets and sectors and by finding collaborative ways for positive developments.
Choosing Cape Town as a ‘Davos in the Sun’ to gather, Counder Conference is deliberately situated on the Southern Hemisphare and on the continent of Africa, embracing new environments, new markets and new opportunities in a changing world.
This year’s event, taking place from January 29-31, is set to convene a carefully curated group of just 500 high-profile attendees, including global investors, family offices, and industry leaders. The central theme, “Trusted Connection in Cape Town. Investing in New Markets,” underscores Counder’s commitment to exploring opportunities in both established and new regions and markets, while fostering trusted connections amongst investors & industry leaders from around the world.
The Power of a Collective Vision
At the heart of Counder’s vision is the Counder Collective, a dynamic network of global investors, family offices, and industry leaders. This community is built on trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to driving meaningful change across industries and markets that will shape the future of society.
Counder Conference serves as a crucial focal point for this collective, providing an environment where meaningful relationships can naturally evolve into collaborations on important topics.
Counder’s dedication to in-person connections and firsthand insights is evident in the selection of fantastic, local venues and the invitation/application-only approach for the conference. The event will commence at the German Residence in Bishopscourt, offering a refined environment for dialogue. The main conference day will be hosted at the Norval Foundation, a renowned cultural landmark in Tokai. The conference will conclude at The Lawns, a scenic venue overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Camps Bay. These venues and programming focusing on interaction are carefully selected to encourage dialogue and foster the transformation of ideas into real partnerships.
Distinguished Speakers and Attendees
The conference’s growing momentum is also evident in the high-profile list of speakers, experts and attendees from investors to entrepreneurs and from philanthropists to industry leaders. A selection includes:
- Ryan Rockefeller (CEO of Rising Tide Energy & Private Investor)
- Fedor Holz (World Series of Poker Champion & Investor)
- Tshepo Mahloele (Co-Founder of Harith Financiers)
- Aguil Deng (Corporate Philanthropy lead at Bloomberg LP)
- Tom Boardman (Non-Executive Director at African Rainbow Capital)
- Dr. Michael Jordaan (CEO of Montegray Capital)
- Kuseni Dlamini (Chairman of Massmart & Aspen Pharma)
- Eric Idiahi (CEO of Evercorp Industries)
- Mato Perić (Serial Entrepreneur & Investor)
The conference will also host partners of international funds, family offices, and businesses such as Ringier, Schauenburg, Schwarz, Vogel, Persson, Rockefeller, Novastar Ventures, Norrsken22, TLCom, Grey Heron Venture Partners, E4E, 4Di Capital, and Monkfish Equity, amongst many others.
Building the Future of Investment in New Markets & Trends
With its emphasis on personal connections, curated experiences, and a focus on new markets and trends, Counder is setting the stage for a new era of international and collaborative investment. The conference’s focus on building a collective of investors to explore and invest in new markets together, has been a core driver for the growth of the event.
The support of Host Partner, Carlsquare, and Lead Media Partner, CNBC Africa, as well as many other renowned organisations within the investment world, further underscore the significance of the event.
For more information about the Counder Conference 2025 and to find information on how to participate, please visit https://counder.com/conference/.
About Counder:
Counder is building a collective uniting global investors, family offices, and industry leaders who understand that genuine human connections are crucial in a world undergoing unprecedented transformation. Counder serves as a catalyst for those who recognize that navigating future opportunities and challenges requires trust, collective wisdom, and deep relationships. With a growing track record of successful collaboration between its members, the company is transforming how global capital collaborates on emerging trends. Headquartered in Cape Town, positioning itself at the heart of emerging markets, Counder’s approach combines global expertise with local insights and connections, offering investors access to exclusive opportunities. Through exclusive events, partnerships, and collaborative initiatives, members gain access to profound insights, cutting-edge trends, and actionable strategies.