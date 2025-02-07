Share

K-pop group NewJeans changes name to NJZ, announces March performance dates amid contract dispute

South Korean girl group NJZ, formerly known as NewJeans has announced their first comeback with a new song. ➡️ The members said that the group will unveil a new song on the last day of the ComplexCon Hong Kong festival, held from March 21 to 23. ➡️ ADOR, a sub-label of K-pop powerhouse HYBE which manages other groups like boy band BTS, reportedly has filed two injunctions in South Korean courts, one in December to confirm the validity of the group's contracts and another in January to stop the group from independently signing advertisement contracts. Read the full report here: https://cnb.cx/4hJmh0j #cnbc

Fri, 07 Feb 2025 09:03:16 GMT