CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    K-pop group NewJeans changes name to NJZ, announces March performance dates amid contract dispute

    South Korean girl group NJZ, formerly known as NewJeans has announced their first comeback with a new song. ➡️ The members said that the group will unveil a new song on the last day of the ComplexCon Hong Kong festival, held from March 21 to 23. ➡️ ADOR, a sub-label of K-pop powerhouse HYBE which manages other groups like boy band BTS, reportedly has filed two injunctions in South Korean courts, one in December to confirm the validity of the group's contracts and another in January to stop the group from independently signing advertisement contracts. Read the full report here: https://cnb.cx/4hJmh0j #cnbc ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Fri, 07 Feb 2025 09:03:16 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2025 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top