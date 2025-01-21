National energy emergency declared

Trump on Monday declared a national energy emergency — part of a sweeping agenda that aims to increase fossil fuel production — and ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. He also repealed the Biden administration’s various climate goals, such as achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Trump targets tariffs

Trump told reporters on Monday that he’s thinking of imposing levies of 25% on Mexico and Canada, and is targeting Feb. 1 for them to come into effect. He also issued a trade memorandum instructing federal agencies to scrutinize trade policies with other nations, especially China, Canada and Mexico — but the memo stopped short of introducing new duties.