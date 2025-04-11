The deal to turn 140 km (87 miles) of single-lane road into a multilane highway linking the capital Nairobi to the Rift Valley city of Nakuru was signed in Paris in 2020 during a visit by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya’s decision to end the contract comes after government authorities had sought to revisit the terms of the agreement, which the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said put the risk from insufficient traffic demand onto the government.