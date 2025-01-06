The Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 50.6 in December from 50.9 a month earlier. Readings above 50.0 signal an expansion in activity.

“Positively, this is the first quarter of expansion in output since (the fourth quarter of 2021), suggesting that the private sector is showing signs of turning around with new orders and employment also in expansionary territory,” said Christopher Legilisho, an economist at Stanbic Bank.