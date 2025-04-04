NAIROBI, April 4 (Reuters) – Kenya’s private sector activity expanded at its fastest pace in 10 months in March, helped by improved performance in most sectors apart from manufacturing, which experienced a contraction, a survey showed on Friday.
The Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to 51.7 in March – the highest reading since last May – from 50.6 in February. Readings above 50.0 signal growth in activity.
“There were robust expansions in output and new orders across several sectors such as services, wholesale and retail. Only the manufacturing sector exhibited soft demand,” said Christopher Legilisho, an economist at Stanbic Bank.
The finance ministry projects the economy will grow 5.3% in 2025 and 2026, speeding up from an estimated 4.6% expansion last year.
