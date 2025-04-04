The Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) jumped to 51.7 in March – the highest reading since last May – from 50.6 in February. Readings above 50.0 signal growth in activity.

“There were robust expansions in output and new orders across several sectors such as services, wholesale and retail. Only the manufacturing sector exhibited soft demand,” said Christopher Legilisho, an economist at Stanbic Bank.