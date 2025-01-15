The railway connecting the Kenyan port of Mombasa with landlocked neighbours, as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, ended in the Rift Valley in 2019, 468 kilometres (290 miles) short of the border with Uganda, after Beijing withdrew support.

“We are exploring a partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates to extend the Standard Gauge Railway to connect Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan,” Ruto said on X late on Tuesday, after meeting UAE officials in Abu Dhabi.