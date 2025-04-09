NAIROBI, April 9 (Reuters) – Kenya’s central bank expects economic growth to accelerate slightly to 5.6% next year from 5.4% this year, the bank’s governor said on Wednesday.
“The economy is projected to pick up in 2025 and in 2026 supported by resilience of key service sectors and agriculture, expected recovery in growth of credit to the private sector and also because of improved exports,” Governor Kamau Thugge told a press conference.
“The growth outlook is subject to both external and domestic risks, including the trade tensions… and the geopolitical conflicts.”
Thugge was speaking a day after the Central Bank of Kenya cut its benchmark lending rate for the fifth monetary policy meeting in a row.
