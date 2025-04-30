Share

Kraken co-CEO on the changing nature of crypto trading

Dave Ripley, co-CEO of Kraken, one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges talks to CNBC's Arjun Kharpal about the volatility in crypto markets, what President Donald Trump means for the industry and what new regulation in the U.S. could mean for global players. #CNBC #BeyondTheValley #Crypto #Kraken ----- Subscribe: @cnbci CNBC International Live: @cnbcinternationalive LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Wed, 30 Apr 2025 16:17:39 GMT