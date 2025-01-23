U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pledged to impose tariffs on goods imported from the European Union, prompting the bloc to warn that it stands ready to respond to additional duties “in a proportionate way.”

Speaking to reporters earlier in the week, the newly inaugurated U.S. president said the EU has been “very, very bad to us. So, they’re going to be in for tariffs. It’s the only way … you’re going to get fairness.”