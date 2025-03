Share

Leveraging on Private Sector to Bolster Hydrogen Economy

The hydrogen economy will contribute approximately 3.6 per cent to South Africa’s GDP and will have created approximately 360,000 jobs by 2050. But with funding removed from USA, how will the private sector be ready to bolster this sector? Join CNBC Africa as experts from the hydrogen value chain provide actionable input to bolster the hydrogen economy and to meet the 2050 Net Zero goal.

Fri, 28 Mar 2025 14:51:53 GMT