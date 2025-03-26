But what about industrial companies, mines and companies in other sectors which operate on a cross-border basis? These companies have the option of cross-border payments for open account or cash-in-advance arrangements, but this doesn’t address the inherent risks faced by these companies when engaging in cross-border trade. This creates a need for financial instruments such as letters of credit which enable exporters to derisk the collection of their export proceeds and equally allow importers to structure a letter of credit to assist in mitigating performance risk.

A letter of credit (LC) is an irrevocable undertaking, issued by a bank, at the request of the applicant (importer/buyer), in favour of a beneficiary (exporter/supplier), whereby the bank agrees to make payment against bills of exchange, transportation and/or commercial documents that comply with the terms and conditions of the letter of credit. If the terms and conditions of the LC have been met, but the importer is unable to make payment, the issuing bank of the LC must honour the payment – providing payment risk mitigation to the exporter. Importers can leverage off the LC mechanism by carefully structuring the LC terms to ensure that payment is only triggered upon presentation of documents which provide evidence of performance by the exporter – providing performance risk mitigation for importers.