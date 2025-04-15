Here’s the reality: communication is everything. It determines whether you get the deal, keep the deal, or lose the deal. It decides how people perceive you, how much they trust you, and ultimately, how much they are willing to invest in you, your company, or your ideas.

I’ve spent more than two decades advising business leaders, high-profile personalities, and even presidents on how to control their narrative, navigate crises, and maintain influence in industries where reputations can be made or destroyed overnight. I’ve seen firsthand how poor communication decisions have cost companies millions and toppled careers, while strategic positioning has built billion-dollar brands and secured legacies.