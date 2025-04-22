WFP gets financing from 15-20 donors including the United States but many of them have cut funding this year, said Zlatan Milisic, WFP Country Director in Ethiopia. The agency has received exemptions from U.S. President Donald Trump’s aid freeze that has disrupted humanitarian work around the world, he added, but little for 2025 so far.

More than 10 million people in Ethiopia are gravely short of food, including 3 million displaced by conflict and extreme weather conditions as well as refugees from war-torn neighbouring Sudan, according to WFP.