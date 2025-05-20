But there are dark clouds on the horizon. Moody’s downgrade continues to grip the bond market with the 30-year Treasury yield surging past 5% Monday, hitting levels not seen since November 2023. Bridgewater Associates founder and billionaire Ray Dalio warned that the U.S.’s lower sovereign credit rating understates the threat to U.S. Treasurys, saying the credit agency isn’t taking into account the risk of the federal government simply printing money to pay its debt.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also cautioned that markets are too complacent on tariffs, and expects S&P 500 earnings growth to collapse as companies pull or lower guidance amid trade policy uncertainty.