Share

MEC Lebogang Maile delivers Gauteng’s Provincial Budget 2025/26 (full-speech)

Following the recent national budget announcement by South Africa Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, the Gauteng Provincial government is ready to table its financial needs and budget allocation for 2025. How will MEC for Finance and Economic Development, Lebogang Maile balance the budget needs as the province grapples road and infrastructural challenges in the lead up to be G20 ready?

Wed, 19 Mar 2025 13:47:15 GMT